St Vincent heads to polls

Voters across St. Vincent are casting their ballots today in a closely watched general election in which Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ is seeking an unprecedented political tenure, with long lines forming at polling stations since early morning.

Polling stations across Kingstown and rural districts have reported steady voter turnout, with citizens patiently waiting in lines to exercise their democratic right.

The election, taking place on November 27, represents a critical moment for the Caribbean island nation, as the incumbent Unity Labour Party (ULP) seeks an extraordinary sixth consecutive term in office.

Polling stations opened at 7 am and will close at 5 pm, with 101,744 registered electors participating – a notable increase of 3,625 voters compared to the 2020 election cycle.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who has led the country for 25 years, faces a determined challenge from the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) under Dr. Godwin Friday’s leadership.

The political landscape remains intensely competitive, with the 2020 election resulting in the ULP securing 9 seats and the NDP capturing 6 seats.

A recent analysis by Canada-based consulting firm Dunn Pierre Barnett and Company suggests the ULP has a 64% probability of retaining power, though the election outcome remains uncertain.

Whether the ULP can secure an unprecedented sixth term or the NDP can break its long electoral drought remains to be seen.

Official results are expected to be announced later this evening.