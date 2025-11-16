Ex ULP MP Mike Browne will not vote in 2025 election

Speaking at the Teachers’ Solidarity Week Rally on Friday, former Government MP Mike Browne announced he will not participate in the upcoming November 27 general election, citing deep concerns about political division and campaign financing.

Browne, who previously represented West St. George as a Unity Labour Party (ULP) candidate, expressed his frustration with the current political landscape. “I always voted for the Unity Labour Party because the difference between me and the NDP was really too wide. But I can’t do it this year,” he stated.

The former parliamentarian raised significant questions about campaign financing, highlighting the financial strain on ordinary citizens. “The ordinary people cannot finance these elections. The workers who are struggling to buy food — and these days, if you get sick, that could be a death sentence in St. Vincent,” Browne emphasized.

Reflecting on past election expenses, Browne revealed the substantial costs of running political campaigns. “When I ran in 2001, 2005, to run an election, 10 million, 15 million — I can’t tell you exactly because we never know how much the party leader and top leadership collected,” he explained.

Browne plans to publish a detailed letter in the newspaper next week explaining his decision not to vote. He stressed his primary concern is the division among working people and the financial pressures they face.

Looking beyond the election, Browne announced the formation of Solidarity Rights, an organization aimed at championing people’s rights. “I’m concerned about moving forward after the elections. I, frankly, do not care what the results are,” he said. “We expect pressure, regardless of which party wins.”