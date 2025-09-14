Vaccine mandate no longer a decisive campaign issue

Vaccine Debates Fading in St Vincent’s Political Landscape

In a recent commentary on the upcoming St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) election, prominent pollster Peter Wickham has dismissed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a significant campaign topic, arguing that the issue has largely been resolved and lost its political potency.

Wickham, known for his nuanced political analysis, expressed surprise that the vaccine mandate continues to be a point of contention. “My problem with the whole vaccine mandate thing was that I always thought it was necessary,” he stated, drawing from his personal experience of vaccination and public health understanding.

The pollster offered a critical perspective on vaccine hesitancy, highlighting what he sees as largely politically motivated resistance. “We discovered through UNICEF research that many vaccine refusers were essentially making a political statement,” Wickham explained, characterizing such behavior as unfortunate and counterproductive during a public health crisis.

Contrasting SVG’s approach with other regional experiences, Wickham noted the difference in vaccination strategies. “In Barbados, our population was incredibly compliant. People essentially went like sheep and got vaccinated,” he remarked, drawing a stark comparison to the more contentious environment in SVG.

Wickham suggested that vaccine mandates are typically implemented in contexts with significant resistance, emphasizing that such measures are often necessary to protect public health and economic stability. He argued that any government – including the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) – would likely have taken similar actions if faced with the same challenges.

Most notably, Wickham believes that Vincentians have ultimately assessed the government’s COVID-19 response positively. “I don’t see much currency or relevance in continuing to pursue this issue,” he stated, suggesting that the vaccine mandate has lost its political traction.