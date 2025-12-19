Vat Free Day St Vincent

Thousands of Vincentians are seizing the opportunity presented by the nation’s inaugural Value Added Tax (VAT)-free day, a key initiative rolled out by the New Democratic Party (NDP) government, which secured victory in the November 27th, 2025, general election.

The event has seen an overwhelming response, with shoppers flocking to major retail outlets in capital Kingstown from the early hours of Friday morning.

Even before the sun fully illuminated the sky, hundreds of eager shoppers were already forming queues at prominent stores such as Courts and Singer, as well as at the popular Coreas building.

Supermarkets, including Massy and C.K. Greaves, are experiencing a significant surge in customer traffic, with bustling crowds navigating aisles from the early morning.

By 6:30 a.m., parking lots and available spaces throughout Kingstown were largely occupied, a testament to the widespread participation. This early rush meant many drivers had to seek parking spots considerably farther from their intended destinations, highlighting the sheer volume of individuals keen to take advantage of the tax holiday.

In Arnos Vale, the scene was similarly energetic. Shoppers arriving by private vehicle were observed parking on sidewalks adjacent to Greaves supermarket, with lines already forming at the entrance well before the store’s 8 a.m. opening.

Merchants, visibly pleased with the day’s proceedings, reported robust sales beginning as early as 7:30 a.m. One supermarket owner, beaming at the activity, commented on the relentless pace of business. “There’s no letting up,” they shared. “At one point, we had to establish a single-file line just to manage the flow of customers. It’s been incredibly busy, and that’s a fantastic sign.”

Shoppers expressed joy;

“Friday brings joy on a Friday.”

“Prices are really good. Big up my new government.”

“I bought a lot of stuff; some of the prices could have been better, but I am loving it.”

“We need more of this to stimulate the economy.”

“The best thing ever to happen for the economy.”

The VAT Zero-Rated/VAT-Free Day applies strictly to tangible personal items.

As such, the term “eligible goods” includes –

Consumer Electronics e.g. Televisions, computers, smartphones, audio equipment. Household Appliances e.g. Refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, microwaves. Food and Beverages, inclusive of both Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic Beverages. Clothing and Footwear e.g. All apparel, school uniforms, work boots. Furniture e.g. Beds, sofas, dining sets, office furniture. Building Materials e.g. Cement, lumber, steel, paint, tiles, plumbing fixtures. Automotive Parts e.g. Tires, batteries, spare parts (excluding the motor vehicle itself). Cosmetics and Toiletries e.g. Perfumes, skincare, non-prescription personal care items.

Televisions, computers, smartphones, audio equipment. General Merchandise e.g. Toys, books, decor, kitchenware.

The following supplies are strictly excluded from the zero-rated application on that Day –

(a)Services of any kind, including tourism and hospitality services

(b)Tobacco products e.g. cigarettes, cigars and loose tobacco

(c)Firearms and ammunition

(d)Motor vehicles

The sale of prepared meals and beverages at hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and other similar establishments are excluded as being eligible for the VAT Zero-Rated/VAT-Free Day.

The introduction of this VAT-free day marks a significant move by the newly elected NDP government, aiming to provide tangible economic relief and stimulate consumer spending.