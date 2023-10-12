St Vincent to enhance legislation for sex and firearm crimes

St Vincent to strengthen legislation regarding sex and firearm crimes

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says his administration will soon introduce legislation in Parliament toughening punishments for sex and firearms crimes.

“It’s a little stiff right now.” However, when compared to other locations, it appears that we may be a bit below the median line in terms of penalties, but it used to be abnormally low and we increased it. Remember, it was one year; we raised it to seven years, but many localities in the region have ten, and in some cases fifteen.”

Gonsalves stated that the seven-year punishment does not apply to prohibited firearms, adding, “I’m talking about normal firearms.”

According to Gonsalves, there would be “some review of the penalties for some specific sexual offenses where some of the penalties are not in sync with some of our own neighbors or where we believe they should be.”

There is much uproar in this country over the sentencing for indecent assault, which has a maximum penalty of five years in prison if the victim is under the age of 15, and two years in any other case.

According to Gonsalves, the administration is also looking into improving jail conditions, particularly physical amenities.