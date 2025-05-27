St Vincent enhances preparedness for African swine fever

To officially conclude the visit by the (USDA) and (IICA), a discussion forum was held with staff members of the Animal Health and Production Division (AHPD) at the (BNTF) Conference Room, Kingstown.

This forum provided the opportunity for participants to share their experiences on the recent simulation exercise and training sessions held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The informative dialogue focused on lessons learned, observation performance and strategies to enhance St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ preparedness and response to African Swine Fever (ASF), should there be an outbreak.

During the discussions, the AHPD was recognised for their dedication and efficiency in executing the simulation exercises, which involved the collection of approximately seventy (70) blood and swab samples from farms across the country.

In addition, the USDA/IICA team also engaged in discussions with Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto S. Caesar, which served to reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to enhance the veterinary sector and strengthen national biosecurity protocols.

This collaborative effort reflects the broader regional commitment to disease surveillance and prevention. The Ministry remains steadfast in its pursuit of continuous development and engagements to respond effectively to any potential ASF outbreaks.