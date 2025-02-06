Training Kicks Off for 2025 Census of Agriculture & Fisheries

A five-day Enumerators and Supervisors Training for the 2025 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries Pilot commenced on Monday 3rd February and will conclude on Friday 7th February 2025.

The workshop is taking place at the University of the West Indies Open Campus. This initiative will test the full census framework, including data collection, analysis and reporting.

Speaking at the opening ceremony was Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs. He emphasised that efficiency must be a priority and urged the field officers to conduct interviews thoroughly by avoiding shortcuts that could compromise data integrity.

He also explained that the census will provide crucial insights for policy formulation and resource allocation, making it imperative that every enumerator remains diligent and meticulous throughout the process.