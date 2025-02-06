Training Kicks Off for 2025 Census of Agriculture & Fisheries

A five-day Enumerators and Supervisors Training for the 2025 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries Pilot commenced on Monday 3rd February and will conclude on Friday 7th February 2025.
The workshop is taking place at the University of the West Indies Open Campus. This initiative will test the full census framework, including data collection, analysis and reporting.
Speaking at the opening ceremony was Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs. He emphasised that efficiency must be a priority and urged the field officers to conduct interviews thoroughly by avoiding shortcuts that could compromise data integrity.
He also explained that the census will provide crucial insights for policy formulation and resource allocation, making it imperative that every enumerator remains diligent and meticulous throughout the process.
Also present was Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour Nerissa Gittens-McMillan, who highlighted the broader impact of the data, noting that inaccuracies could hinder future planning and development. She urged participants to engage fully, seek clarification and understand their responsibilities.
The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has applied for financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the OECS Data for Decision Making Project (DDMP) and intends to apply part of the proceeds for Service Delivery for Enumerators and Field Supervisors.