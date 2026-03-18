Gonsalves warns of global hell, economic stagflation from illegal MidEast war

Former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has issued a scathing critique of the ongoing “USA-Israel-Iran war,” labeling the initial military actions against Iran as illegal and a violation of international law. In a comprehensive address on Wednesday , Gonsalves warned that the escalation of this conflict threatens to plunge the global community into a period of “hell” marked by severe economic hardship.

Gonsalves asserted that the attacks on Iran by the U.S. and Israel were contrary to international norms, arguing there was “no imminent threat” that Iran intended to attack either nation at the time. He contended that Israel and its lobby “dragged America” into a war aimed at the “dismantling” or “breaking up” of Iran.

However, Gonsalves did not spare Iran from criticism, stating that its retaliatory strikes against Gulf States—including the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia—were also contrary to international law since those countries had not initiated attacks against Iran.

A central theme of Gonsalves’ address was the dire economic consequence of a prolonged conflict, particularly the potential blocking of the Straits of Hormuz. With 20% of the world’s energy supply passing through the straits, he warned that shipping, insurance, and energy costs would skyrocket.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Gonsalves predicts a period of “stagflation,” where the economy remains stagnant while the costs of food and essential commodities rise sharply. He noted that while there is currently a “time lag” before these costs hit the gas pump and electricity bills, the impact on food prices is already being felt by Vincentians.

Gonsalves argued that Western powers, specifically the United States, fundamentally misunderstand their adversary. He described Iran as the successor to the 6,000-year-old Persian Empire, a civilization characterized by immense “patience” and a deep sense of its own historical consequence.

Contrasting this with what he called the “instant” nature of Western culture—accustomed to “fast foods” and immediate results—Gonsalves warned that imperialists often underestimate the depth of such ancient civilizations. He cited a missile attack on an Iranian school that killed 165 children and 17 teachers as a horrific example of the conflict’s toll, calling it a “crime against humanity” and a “crime against peace”.

Urging an immediate end to the hostilities, Gonsalves called on the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and CARICOM to find their collective voice. He advocated for the use of international law as both a “shield” and a “sword” for small states, urging diplomatic pressure at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to ensure the freedom of navigation and the opening of shipping lanes.

“Our voice is a small voice,” Gonsalves admitted, “but the aggregation of all voices… may bring about something”. He criticized the current administration’s “utter silence” on the matter, insisting that duty demands a proactive stance to cushion the domestic population from the impending global turmoil.