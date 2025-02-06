St Vincent’s Largest Expo Set For Diamond Industrial Estate

Everything Vincy Expo 2025′ Set to Showcase Over 200 Entrepreneurs

The ‘Everything Vincy Expo 2025’ (EVEP) will be showcased at St Vincent’s 3.6-acre Diamond Industrial Estate from October 23 to 27.

Nadine Agard-Juillerat, Director of Export at INVESTSVG, stated that the event will feature more than 100 Vincentian businesses alongside over 100 regional entrepreneurs and innovators.

“The venue will host approximately 150 domestic participants and about 150 regional participants. This will make it one of the largest expos SVG will be hosting thus far.”

This year’s event, as stated by Agard-Juillerat, will act as a powerful economic catalyst, enhancing trade, investment, and business networking opportunities like never before.

“EVEP 2025 will showcase the very best of intention, entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, reinforcing our nation’s position as a regional business hub.”

Agard-Juillerat noted that EVEP, which is expanding and gaining traction, has started to rival ‘TICK’.

‘“It has begun to rival the Trinidad and Tobago manufacturers, ‘TICK’, that are hosted every year around July. So we’re actually giving ourselves the opportunity for growth, to rival a long-established trade show such as TICK”.

Agard-Juillerat announced that beyond St. Vincent, InvestSVG, in partnership with the SVG Tourism Authority, will showcase the nation at the World’s Fair in Osaka, Japan, from April to October 2025.

“This global platform will allow us to highlight our tourism and destination services, financial services, and investment opportunities, placing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the world stage as an attractive location for trade, investment, and tourism.”

Representatives from InvestSVG are set to participate in the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association Investment Convention in July.