St Vincent exports over 30,000 lbs. of Taro (Dasheen) to Florida

The year 2023 has seen the export of 2- 20 ft. containers of Taro (Dasheen) exported from St Vincent and the Grenadines to the US state of Florida totaling over 30,000 lbs. It’s been a long road, but the journey has served as a reminder that anything is possible with VISION coupled with dedication and hard work.

This export success is just one small step towards changing the mindset of producers and consumers alike. “We’re showing farmers what can be focus on customers’ needs and expectation. And, in turn establish SVG exports as high-quality products, and reliable sellers”.

“Furthermore, we have begun to work with local communities to introduce sustainable farming practices so that our taro supplier base will remain strong for generations to come”.

The rise of Taro exports has been an invaluable lesson in agricultural economics as well as an inspiration to many Vincentians. Local farmers have seen the potential of Taro and invested heavily in growing this nutritious crop.

This is a major milestone for the founders of SVG Investment LLC. Introducing Keshawn Cupid and Peter V. Guidry Jr.

Keshawn is a native Vincentian who immigrated to the United States in 2000 and now currently resides in California is a passionate businessman who has been working to improve his country’s economy. Peter is an avid businessman, business mentor, and entrepreneur who visited SVG once and immediately fell in love with the country.

The two entrepreneurs recognized that SVG lacked the resources to enable its farmers to export their products on a sustainable and predictable basis while juggling the rise and fall in the markets and decided to create a business that could provide those resources.

To do this, SVG Investments LLC created a comprehensive package of technology, logistics solutions, and training for local farmers so that they can consistently produce high-quality products. Together, these two powerful entrepreneurs have created a company that is dedicated to the growth and sustainable development of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Their vision for SVG Investment LLC was to create an opportunity for local farmers in the region where they could produce high-quality Taro with financial returns that would encourage them to continue growing and cultivating.

Both men had dreams of improving the lives of people in St Vincent and the Grenadines while sharing the amazing taste of Taro with the world. This dream became a reality when they came together to form SVG a business that has changed the mindset of Taro export from limited to a High volume exportable one.

Keshawn and Peter have been working hard to build a business model that can export Taro (Dasheen) from St Vincent, not only to the United States but also internationally. After much hard work, their efforts are beginning to bear fruit as they are seeing an increase in demand for their product.

The journey is far from over, but for now, SVG Investment LLC can proudly say that its mission to improve lives and create opportunities in St Vincent and the Grenadines with the exports of Taro has been accomplished.

“For years, we focused on creating a profitable business model that would drive the export of Taro (Dasheen) from St Vincent and the Grenadines. We used our expertise in marketing and entrepreneurship to develop a sustainable business model,” said Peter V. Guidry Jr., founder of SVG Investment LLC.

This success has been made possible by the innovative leadership of local farmers, policymakers, and agronomists who have joined forces to significantly increase Taro’s harvest and production. They have also played an instrumental role in helping to shape the quality of Taro for export.

This success story is evidence that anything is possible when stakeholders come together, invest in their communities, and unleash the power of entrepreneurship. SVG Investment LLC hopes this will serve as an example of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Changing the world one crop at a time.

The innovative spirit of SVG Investment LLC is proof that, given the right resources and support, any community can excel in export production. This success story has been an invaluable lesson in agricultural economics as well as an inspiration to many Vincentians. It is a great example of what can be achieved with innovation.

With the success of SVG Investment LLC, a new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging in St Vincent and the Grenadines, which will help to drive its economy forward.

The future looks bright for Taro exports from St Vincent and the Grenadines! With increased demand, more containers are being exported each week in order to meet customer needs.