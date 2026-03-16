SVG Exports Dasheen To UK & France

Thursday 12th March, 2026, two containers of dasheen were exported from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to international markets in the United Kingdom and France. The shipment reflects the continued effort to strengthen the country’s agricultural exports and expand market opportunities for farmers.

Minister Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, and Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, Colville King, were onsite at the Kingstown Modern Port to witness the shipment alongside local dasheen farmers.

Chief Coordinator of ECTAD Caribbean, Jethro Green, shared his belief in the importance of establishing sustainable and profitable markets for small farmers. He also highlighted the usage of organic treatment developed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Green extended appreciation to CARDIcaribbean and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation for their assistance during the testing phase of the organic treatment.

Meanwhile, Joy Johnson of J&J Food Produce shared that her company’s export operations have been progressing successfully thus far.

Hon. Israel Bruce commended Mr. Green and the farming community for their hard work in strengthening the agricultural sector as well as support in reducing imports and increasing exports in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Minister Bruce reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to provide farmers with the opportunities to enhance the agricultural sector.

The Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer highlighted the recent installation of agro-processing machinery designed to package agricultural produce at a higher standard for export markets. He further noted that increased value addition through improved processing and packaging will contribute to generating greater revenue for farmers.