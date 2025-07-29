Free Eye Care Clinics to Be Held in St. Vincent August 2025

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, in collaboration with the Sandals Foundation and iCARE Great Shape Inc., is pleased to announce a series of FREE Eye Care Clinics taking place from Monday, August 4 to Friday, August 8, 2025.

These clinics will offer comprehensive eye health services to citizens of all ages—completely free of cost and with no registration required.

The clinics schedule and venues will be held as follows:

Monday, August 4th – Thursday, August 7th, 2025

Venue: St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School, Kingstown

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School, Kingstown 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily Friday, August 8th, 2025

Venue: Sandals St. Vincent Ballroom, Buccament

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Services offered will include:

Comprehensive eye testing for vision, diseases, and injuries.

Eye medications and referrals as needed.

Free prescription glasses, reading glasses, and sunglasses.

Laser procedures for diabetic retinopathy.

Health screenings for diabetes and hypertension.

Important Details:

No registration is required – services are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

basis. Priority access will be given to the differently-abled, the elderly, pregnant women, and children under 5 years of age to ensure they receive prompt care.

This initiative underscores the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to essential eye care services and improving the overall health and well-being of the Vincentian population.