St. Vincent eyes Aloe Vera as lucrative export crop

Agriculture Minister Hon. Israel Bruce recently highlighted the vast economic potential of expanding aloe vera cultivation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking during a visit to three experimental Irish potato plots in the Belle Isle area, Minister Bruce identified aloe vera as an ideal crop for local farmers.

He noted that the plant is highly advantageous due to its ability to thrive in arid climates while requiring very little financial investment to cultivate.

Beyond improving local food security, the Minister envisions the plant as a highly lucrative resource for the global cosmetic industry.

While expressing enthusiasm for increased production, Minister Bruce emphasized that careful planning and strategy are required before the country commits to large-scale exports. “It is something that we’ll have to do great market research and so forth before we make that quantum leap,” he stated.

The government’s focus on crops like aloe vera reflects a broader strategic aim to diversify the nation’s agricultural ecosystem.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, this diversification is essential for creating better opportunities for local farmers and boosting international trade.