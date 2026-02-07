Pattern of Brazen Shootings Shakes St. Vincent

Mesopotamia Shooting Marks Third Homicide

The Friday night killing of Kevin Richards marks the third homicide in St. Vincent in as many weeks, intensifying pressure on local security forces to contain a surge in gun violence in the multi island state.

This latest eruption of lethal force follows a clinical pattern of targeted attacks in residential areas. The shooting occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026 in the Bunpan area of Montaque.

According to initial reports, a motor vehicle approached the scene where Richards was standing near the roadside when the assailants struck and discharged weapons. The targeted nature of the shooting, underscores the continued pattern of brazen gun violence in public spaces.

Known locally by his alias, “Masicka,” Richards sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Despite being rushed to the Levi Latham Health Centre, medical staff were unable to stabilize him. At 25 years old, Richards was employed as a maintenance worker.

The frequency of these killings suggests a persistent level of unrest that is testing the limits of local law enforcement. By examining the recent timeline, a clear and troubling profile of the victims and the circumstances of their deaths emerges, reflecting a specific demographic under threat to sudden and extreme violence.

• Kevin “Masicka” Richards (Age 25): Killed February 6 in Montaque, Mesopotamia. He was socializing by the roadside when targeted.

• Anil Greaves (Age 26): Killed January 16 in Georgie Gutter, Belair. He was gunned down while socializing at a local shop.

• Quinn “Huncho” Greaves: Killed January 16 in Georgie Gutter, Belair. Like his cousin Anil, he was targeted in a communal setting and later died in the hospital.

The parallels between these cases are stark. Each victim was a young man in his mid-20s, and each was targeted in a setting traditionally considered a safe haven for social interaction. With the death of Richards, the national homicide count for 2026 has risen to three.