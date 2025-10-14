In a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves directly addressed growing public anxiety about recent unexplained shaking surrounding the government’s administrative building.

“Let me be crystal clear,” Gonsalves stated, his voice steady and authoritative, “the Financial Complex remains structurally sound.”

The statement came after workers reported on October 6 subtle ground movements that had sparked widespread speculation about potential infrastructure vulnerabilities.

I’ve spoken with several government engineers who emphasized that these minor tremors are not uncommon in our geological region.

The building, they reassured, was constructed with rigorous engineering standards that anticipate potential geological shifts.