Sasha Martin becomes SVG’s first female Coast Guard ‘officer of the Watch’

First Female Coast Guard Officer Certified as “Officer of the Watch”

History was made in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service (SVGCG) when Petty Officer (PO) 780 Sasha Martin became the first female to be certified as an Officer of the Watch.

PO Martin achieved this milestone after graduating from the Caribbean Military Academy in Jamaica, completing the Bridge Watchkeeping Course (BWKC) 01/2025 with an impressive academic average of 89%. The training, which began on January 13, 2025, brought together officers from six nations — Barbados, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Jamaica. To take part in the course, PO Martin was temporarily promoted to the rank of Sub-Lieutenant.

The BWKC is designed to strengthen participants’ theoretical knowledge and practical skills essential for effective watchkeeping duties aboard vessels, in alignment with international maritime standards. The course was delivered in four (4) phases:

Theoretical Training – Core maritime subjects including First Aid, Navigation Fundamentals, Tides, Astronomy, Meteorology, Relative Velocity, and International Collision Regulations (COLREGs). Officer of the Watch – Developing advanced competencies in navigation and vessel command. Simulator Exercises – Full-mission bridge simulations under varied operational conditions, such as reduced visibility, traffic separation schemes, port approaches, and emergency responses. STCW Programme – International Standards for Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping.

Participants also completed Basic Safety Training (BST) and Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) at the Caribbean Maritime University. This included survival at sea, firefighting using breathing apparatus, and safety protocols aboard vessels.

Reflecting on her achievement, PO Martin said: “Completing the Bridge Watchkeeping Course has been a significant step in my career as a Coast Guard Officer. The combination of rigorous theoretical instruction and hands-on simulation has not only deepened my maritime knowledge but also enhanced my practical competencies as an Officer of the Watch. I look forward to applying these skills operationally and continuing my development in the service of maritime safety and defence.”

PO Martin expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the course and encouraged greater access for her colleagues:

“I strongly recommend advocating for sponsorship and funding from the Canadian government to support similar training opportunities for members of the SVG Coast Guard. Canada’s ongoing commitment to capacity building in the Caribbean region presents an ideal opportunity to establish long-term training partnerships.”

The Commissioner of Police, the Commanding Officer of the SVG CGS, and all ranks and members of the organization extend their congratulations to PO Martin on this historic achievement, which highlights the organization’s dedication to professional development, gender equality, and operational excellence in maritime safety and defence.