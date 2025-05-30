A Call for Recognition and Respect: Fisherman’s Day in SVG

We are now just days away from what should be a significant national occasion — Fisherman’s Day in St. Vincent and the Grenadines — yet there is an alarming silence. No visible promotion, no calendar of events, and no public acknowledgment of the value of this day. This glaring oversight sends a troubling message to those who form the backbone of our fisheries sector.

Fisherfolk are not mere participants in an industry; they are providers, protectors, and risk-takers. They go out before dawn, braving unpredictable seas, weather conditions, and physical strain — all to ensure our nation has food on its table and economic activity in coastal communities. Yet, when it comes time to celebrate and support them, we are met with indifference from the very ministries meant to advocate on their behalf.

This lack of engagement from the relevant authorities reflects a broader issue — a systemic disregard for the fisheries sector. While agriculture and tourism often get the spotlight, fisheries is consistently treated as an afterthought, despite its critical role in food security, employment, and cultural identity.

Where is the respect? Where is the input from fisherfolk in policy-making and event planning? Fisherman’s Day should be more than a date on the calendar. It should be a time to showcase innovation in the sector, celebrate achievements, highlight challenges, and — most importantly — uplift those who risk their lives for the nation’s sustenance.

This year’s silence is not just disappointing — it is disrespectful. We call on the Ministry of Fisheries, the Ministry of Agriculture, and all relevant stakeholders to step up, not just in celebration, but in year-round commitment to the development and recognition of the fisheries sector. A nation that neglects its providers undermines its own strength.