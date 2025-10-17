Fishers & Sandals Resort forge seafood partnership

In a promising development for local fisheries and the tourism industry, Sandals Resort and the National Fisherfolk Organisation (NFO) are making significant strides towards establishing a mutually beneficial partnership that could transform the local seafood supply chain.

On Tuesday, key representatives from the NFO, led by President Winsbert Harry, and Sandals Resort’s Matthew Flynn visited the Barrouallie Fishing Cooperative to explore opportunities for local seafood procurement.

The visit marks a crucial step in connecting local fishermen with international hospitality markets.

“This meeting was incredibly fruitful,” said Harry, highlighting the potential for economic empowerment. “Our fishermen are now preparing themselves to meet the high standards required by Sandals Resort.”

The partnership represents a broader initiative by the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO) to integrate the fisheries sector more closely with tourism, potentially creating new economic opportunities for local communities.

A one-day workshop held on Wednesday further explored how strategic collaboration between tourism and fisheries can drive sustainable community development.

The event underscored the importance of creating resilient, interconnected economic ecosystems.