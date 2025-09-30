NDP promises forensic audit of Gonsalves Govt if elected

St Vincent’s Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has committed to conducting a comprehensive forensic audit of the current government if successful in the upcoming 2025 elections.

MP Fitz Bramble, representing East Kingstown, delivered a clear and unequivocal message during a recent Hot97 radio interview, emphasizing the necessity of a thorough financial investigation.

“A forensic audit has to happen,” Bramble stated emphatically, framing the potential audit as a standard practice rather than a purely punitive measure.

Drawing parallels to standard management practices, Bramble explained, “If I’m hired to manage an organization, I would first conduct a comprehensive analysis of its financial position. This is normal business procedure.” His comments suggest the audit would focus on understanding the government’s financial management, revenue collection, and expenditure patterns.

The proposed audit comes against a backdrop of long-standing allegations of financial impropriety.

While the NDP has consistently claimed corruption within the Ralph Gonsalves’ administration, they have historically struggled to provide concrete evidence to substantiate these claims.

Bramble, describing himself as the party’s economist, stressed that the audit’s primary objective is not retribution but fiscal transparency.

“This isn’t about targeting individuals,” he explained, “but about understanding how public funds are managed and ensuring accountability.”

Supporting the need for investigation, the 2021 Auditor General’s report highlighted significant financial discrepancies, noting that millions of dollars were not properly accounted for in government records.

A Political analysts on Tuesday suggest the proposed audit could be a strategic move to differentiate the NDP from the current administration and rebuild public trust in governmental financial management.