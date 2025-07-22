Ad image

Tropical deluge threatens SVG: flash flood watch issued

Ernesto Cooke
1 Min Read

Alert: Potential for widespread flooding across SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is bracing for significant weather disruption as meteorological authorities have declared a flash flood watch, warning residents of imminent and potentially dangerous rainfall conditions over the next 36 hours.

A tropical wave currently Southern Caribbean islands is expected to trigger extensive precipitation, with rainfall accumulations potentially reaching 50-100mm (2-4 inches). Meteorological experts caution that mountainous regions may experience even higher rainfall volumes, dramatically increasing flood risks.

“Residents in flood-prone areas must remain vigilant,” warns local meteorological official. “This is not a situation to be taken lightly.”

Authorities emphasize that the current watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions deteriorate further. Continuous assessment of rainfall intensity and potential flooding risks remains a top priority.

The flash flood watch represents a serious threat to communities, particularly those situated near rivers, streams, and low-lying areas. Motorists and residents are strongly advised to be prepared and monitor local weather updates continuously.

Critical Details:

  • Current rainfall at AIA station already exceeds 25mm in past 24 hours
  • Forecast predicts light to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms
  • Elevated moisture levels heighten flooding potential

    Share This Article
    ByErnesto Cooke
    Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
    - Advertisement -

    Stay Connected