Alert: Potential for widespread flooding across SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is bracing for significant weather disruption as meteorological authorities have declared a flash flood watch, warning residents of imminent and potentially dangerous rainfall conditions over the next 36 hours.

A tropical wave currently Southern Caribbean islands is expected to trigger extensive precipitation, with rainfall accumulations potentially reaching 50-100mm (2-4 inches). Meteorological experts caution that mountainous regions may experience even higher rainfall volumes, dramatically increasing flood risks.

“Residents in flood-prone areas must remain vigilant,” warns local meteorological official. “This is not a situation to be taken lightly.”

Authorities emphasize that the current watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions deteriorate further. Continuous assessment of rainfall intensity and potential flooding risks remains a top priority.

The flash flood watch represents a serious threat to communities, particularly those situated near rivers, streams, and low-lying areas. Motorists and residents are strongly advised to be prepared and monitor local weather updates continuously.

Critical Details: