St Vincent Forestry Service continues watershed protection projects

The St. Vincent Forestry Service of the Ministry of Agriculture intends to continue working on initiatives to safeguard watersheds this year.

Fitzgerald Providence, the director of forestry, stated on NBC News that the higher watershed areas are greatly impacted by severe weather systems. As a result, they are going to implement a number of measures in the hopes that they will lessen the damage done to these locations during natural disasters.

“We hope to conduct actions under that, including some aspects of reforestation, slope stabilization, and riverbank stability,” the speaker said. “We have a Georgetown watershed project, which is a part of a broader regional project, that comes to a conclusion in August this year.”

According to Providence, they are also collaborating with local farmers that operate near riverbeds, particularly those of the Perseverance and Johnstone rivers.

“If you recall, there was a significant trough in 2011 that seriously harmed the environment. This project was born out of that storm, and we are just finishing up the actions in the upper watershed to strengthen its security and resilience so that there won’t be as much environmental harm if there is another trough.