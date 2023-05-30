St Vincent Forestry Services participates in school’s Career Day

Forestry Services St. Vincent and the Grenadines took part in the annual career day at Lowmans Leeward Anglican School and Lauders Primary School.

The Forestry Services took part, displaying various equipment and reading materials aimed at providing students with unique insights into the world of forestry.

The Forestry Services also displayed the various job options available within the department, encouraging the children to make informed decisions about their future.

The annual career week at Lauders Primary School began on May 25th with the subject “My Hands are My Gift,” while Lowmans Leeward Anglican School had their career day on May 26th with the theme “Into the Future with My Career.”