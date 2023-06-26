St Vincent Forestry Services to hold annual Summer Programme

The Forestry Services of St. Vincent (SVG) will host its annual Summer programme from July to August 2023.

This year’s programme will be held under the theme “from forest to ocean biodiversity/preservation”.

The program will include hiking, nature tours, and other outdoor activities. Children ages 10–15 are eligible to participate.

The Central Range activities are from July 24–28, while activities in the South Windward Range take place from August 7–11.

Activities on Union Island take place from August 14–18. Registration forms will be available soon.

People can contact Forestry Services at 784-457-8594 or [email protected].