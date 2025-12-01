Ex A.G Grenville Williams Urges Integrity Law, Constituency Fund

Former Attorney General Grenville Williams, despite losing the recent general election in South Leeward, has urged the new government to implement significant legislative reforms aimed at enhancing political transparency and accountability.

In a bold post-election social media statement, Williams proposed two key legislative initiatives: an Integrity Commission Act and a Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Drawing inspiration from Jamaica’s 2017 Integrity Commission Act, Williams recommended that all politicians be required to publicly declare their assets within 90 days of taking office.

The proposed legislation would mandate comprehensive financial disclosures, potentially addressing long-standing concerns about transparency in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ political landscape.

Williams specifically highlighted the need for a robust mechanism that would require politicians to submit detailed asset declarations to both an Integrity Commission and the general public.

Additionally, Williams suggested creating a Constituency Development Fund modeled after Saint Lucia’s successful program. Such a fund would enable Members of Parliament to channel resources directly into local community projects, potentially decentralizing development spending and increasing grassroots engagement.