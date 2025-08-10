GHS mourns the loss of Joye Browne, educator, mentor

Joye Browne Passes

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our former Headmistress, Ms. Joye Browne, who was honored this past June 2025, at our Graduation Ceremony with the GHS Legacy Award.

Below is the tribute shared during the presentation of that award, celebrating her life and career—a true reflection of leadership, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to education.

Ms. Joye Browne is a proud graduate of the Class of 1962. Her dedication to her alma mater began immediately, as she taught at the school for two years before pursuing undergraduate studies. Upon completing her studies, she briefly resumed her teaching career at the institution.

In the field of education, Ms. Browne is widely recognized not only as a distinguished teacher of French and Spanish but also as a devoted trade unionist. She led the St. Vincent Union of Teachers from 1968 to 1992, advocating tirelessly for the rights and advancement of educators.

She went on to serve as the 14th Headmistress of the school from 1997 to 2001. Following her tenure, Ms. Browne joined the Division of Arts and Teacher Education at the Community College, where she continued to share her passion for modern languages.

A steadfast supporter of the school, Ms. Browne has mentored generations of students and contributed significantly to various educational initiatives. She has also generously sponsored and financially assisted many students over the years, providing scholarships to support their academic journeys.

For many years, she served with distinction as President of the Girls’ High School Past Students Association, a role through which she demonstrated her enduring love and commitment to the school.

To this day, Ms. Browne remains actively connected to her alma mater and is always willing to lend her support. She is a devoted and ardent supporter of Staff House, known for her unwavering loyalty and dedication. Additionally, she is the proud donor of the Joye Browne Award for Spanish, presented annually at graduation to the top-performing Fifth Form Spanish student—a lasting tribute to her passion for academic excellence.

Her lifelong service and profound impact on the school community exemplify the values we cherish.

On behalf of the Headmistress and the entire staff, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, past students, colleagues, and all whose lives were touched by the remarkable legacy of Ms. Joye Browne.