State Honors Bishop Noel Clarke with Official Funeral

OFFICIAL FUNERAL FOR THE LATE BISHOP NOEL CLARKE

Bishop Noel Clarke, former Acting Governor General’s Deputy and Pastor of the Layou Miracle Church, passed away on Sunday 26th January, 2025 and will be accorded an Official Funeral.

The Official Viewing will take place on Wednesday 12th February, 2025 at the Temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Officials and Dignitaries will be invited to the viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Viewing for the general public will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Thursday 13th February, 2025 at the Layou Playing Field, commencing at 11:00 a.m. This will be preceded by viewing at the Layou Miracle Church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast on Thursday 13th February, 2025.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines takes this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to the family of the late Bishop Noel Clarke during this period of bereavement.