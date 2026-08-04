Fort Charlotte restoration works to resume in September

Fort Charlotte Rehabilitation UBEC Project

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially announced the recommencement of rehabilitation works at Fort Charlotte, a move aimed at preserving one of the nation’s most iconic heritage sites.

The announcement came during a community consultation held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at the Catholic Pastoral Centre. The event served as a platform for officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the SVG National Trust, and technical consultants to update the public on the project’s progress and future trajectory.

The restoration is funded through the World Bank’s Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project. Dr. Clint Lewis, an Environmental Specialist with the UBEC Project, explained that this initiative falls under “Component Two” of the regional programme, which focuses on infrastructure investments and access to finance. Dr. Lewis emphasized that the project is meticulously designed to “preserve the fort’s historical and cultural significance while enhancing the visitor experience”.

According to Kelene Frederick, Quantity Surveyor and Environmental Manager for the contracting firm O. B. Sadoo Engineering Services Ltd., the immediate priority is to reassess the site and update the work programme.

Significant progress has already been made, including:

Restoration Activities: Sandblasting, power washing, and the application of biocides to protect historic masonry.

Sandblasting, power washing, and the application of biocides to protect historic masonry. Infrastructure: Restroom facilities are now substantially completed, with only minor finishes remaining.

Restroom facilities are now substantially completed, with only minor finishes remaining. Structural Integrity: Luigi Salemi of the supervising firm Politecnica noted that previous “inappropriate cement repairs” from past decades have been replaced with traditional lime-based materials that allow the historic stonework to breathe.

Upcoming works will focus on weather protection, final conservation efforts, and the installation of interpretive displays detailing the history, culture, and geology of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Salemi stressed that the project’s intent is not to modify the fort but to “preserve it so that it remains for many more centuries”.

Fitzgerald Providence, Chairman of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust, welcomed the resumption of work, noting the Trust’s mandate to support sustainable development that respects historical significance. He highlighted the importance of protecting existing artifacts and ensuring any new archaeological discoveries are managed properly.

The project is also being guided by comprehensive environmental and social safeguards to manage dust, noise, traffic, and waste. A Grievance Redress Mechanism is in place to allow the public to provide feedback or report concerns throughout the construction process.

Construction is expected to officially resume in early September 2026, following final site assessments. The project stands as a cornerstone of the Government’s broader efforts to strengthen the local tourism product while safeguarding the nation’s rich cultural legacy.