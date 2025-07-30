Forum Convenes to Protect St. Vincent Parrot and Whistling Warbler

The Forestry Department of St. Vincent, in collaboration with a regional nonprofit organization Birds Caribbean, is hosting a Conservation Action Plan (CAP) Workshop from July 29–31 at the Anglican Pastoral Centre in Montrose.

The three-day regional event brings together experts and stakeholders from across the Caribbean to focus on safeguarding the St. Vincent Amazon Parrot (Amazona guildingii) and the Whistling Warbler (Catharopeza bishopi) – two species found only in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Senior Forestry Supervisor, Casmus Mc Leod described the workshop as “timely and essential,” explaining that both birds “are very dear to us, not only because they are unique to this island but because they contribute to our biodiversity, tourism, and national pride.”

Mc Leod added that the St. Vincent Amazon Parrot and the Whistling Warbler are fully protected under national law and international conventions, and this workshop “will strengthen how we manage and protect them” by building staff capacity and incorporating advanced monitoring tools.

Executive Director of BirdsCaribbean, Lisa Sorensen stressed the urgency of the forum, pointing out that both species face threats including habitat loss, illegal trafficking, and climate change.

“Your national parrot is spectacular, one of the most beautiful in the entire world but it’s also vulnerable,” she said. “We want to ensure both the parrot and the whistling warbler are around for future generations.”

Sorensen also emphasized that the CAP will outline clear steps for conservation, from education and awareness campaigns to community involvement and stronger protections. “These birds are only found here,” Sorenson added. “That’s something the world should know and something we must all protect.”

By the close of the workshop, stakeholders will deliver a comprehensive action plan to guide ongoing conservation efforts, ensuring these unique species and the habitats they depend on continue to thrive for years to come.