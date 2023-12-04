SVG POLICE INVESTIGATE MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has initiated an investigation into four (4) shooting occurrences that occurred over the weekend and resulted in the deaths of two (2) people.

According to preliminary information, Deejay Howard, a 29-year-old Edinboro worker, and Allando Guy, a 35-year-old Edinboro labourer, were attacked and shot about their bodies on Saturday, December 02, 2023, about 7:20 a.m. The victims were sent to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention. Guy later died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical specialist at 11:11 a.m. Howard is in good health at the MCMH.

Later that day, around 10:50 a.m., Jovica Gaymes, a 28-year-old labourer from Layou, was going through the old Cemetery in “”Cashville, Layou when he was ambushed by an intruder and shot many times throughout his body. Gaymes was flown to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCHM). He was treated and is said to be in good condition.

The fourth (4) shooting occurred in Belmont on Sunday, December 3, 2023, about 7:25 a.m. Demron Delpesche, a 31-year-old Belmont labourer, was the victim. Delpesche was walking along the Belmont Public Road at the time of the shooting when he was accosted by an armed assailant(s). A medical practitioner pronounced Delpesche dead at the site.

Anyone with information that can help these investigations is encouraged to contact 999/911, the Officer in Charge of the South Western Division at 1-784-458-7229, the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, the Officer in Charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200, or any police station or officer with whom you are comfortable speaking.

Say Something If You See Something! Do not provide cover for crooks. Collaborate with the police and give any information you may have. We can work together to prevent crime, apprehend and convict criminals, and make our communities safer.

All information collected will be kept strictly secret. The instances are still being investigated.

Source : RSVGPF