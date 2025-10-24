Fresh Salary Negotiations for SVG Public Servants

New salary negotiations are set to commence as the current three-year wage agreement approaches its conclusion.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has signaled the start of a potentially transformative dialogue between the government and public sector unions.

During a recent radio broadcast, Gonsalves revealed that the Ministry of Finance has officially received the salary proposal from public sector unions, marking the formal beginning of negotiations.

Gonsalves emphasized transparency while maintaining strategic discretion about the specific details of the emerging agreement.

The existing collective agreement, which has guided public servant compensation since 2020, has provided incremental salary increases:

2023: 2.5% increase

2024: 2% increase

2025: 2.5% increase

Notably, the upcoming proposal from unions suggests a shorter duration compared to the previous three-year framework, a approach Gonsalves has publicly supported.