Gabriel Smart to be employed with Fisheries Dept.

Gabriel Smart, the Vincentian hailed as a hero for his courageous rescue of a 12-year-old boy from drowning off the coast of San Souci on Sunday, is set to be fully employed by the government’s Fisheries Department. The announcement, made by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

The government’s swift response extends beyond simply offering Smart a job. Next week, an official thank you ceremony is planned at the Cabinet Room, where a presentation will be made to formally acknowledge Smart’s heroism.

Furthermore, recognizing the need for proper equipment, Caesar stated that Smart will be equipped with diving gear to enhance his ability to respond to future emergencies.

“We will also be putting a program to help in the south windward constituency where we can teach the young people to swim because it is so important to learn to swim,” Caesar declared.

The news of Smart’s employment and the government’s initiatives has been met with overwhelming positivity. Fisherman Bertram Haynes, expressed his gratitude: “Gabriel’s actions were a true testament to the Vincentian spirit. He risked his own life without a second thought. It’s wonderful to see him recognized and to know that something good is coming out of this.”

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the young boy was swept out to sea by a strong current. Without hesitation, Smart plunged into the rough waters, battling against the waves to reach the struggling child and bring him safely back to shore.

What’s truly remarkable, and something Minister Caesar touched upon, is that Smart knew the risks.

“Because you had a decision to make,” Caesar stated, emphasizing the gravity of Smart’s choice. “And I know what it is to stand there knowing that when you go out there into those rough waters, you don’t know what you’re going to meet, but you made a decision that saved a life.”