SVG Govt to honour Gabriel Smart for heroic rescue at San Souci

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the Department of Fisheries will formally recognize Mr. Gabriel Smart for his extraordinary act of bravery in saving the life of Mr. Kishorn Pope, a young man who was in distress while swimming off the coast of San Souci on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

In an official presentation taking place today at his residence in San Souci, Minister Hon. Saboto Caesar, Parliamentary Representative for South Central Windward, and Minister of Fisheries will present Mr. Smart with a commendation certificate, along with a voucher for the purchasing of swimming and diving equipment to support his continued passion for the sea.

Minister Caesar visited Kishorn Pope in hospital and will continue to monitor his condition in the upcoming days – and we take part in ensuring his full rehabilitation.

Hon. Caesar praised Mr. Smart for his swift and selfless actions, noting that his courage serves as a powerful reminder of community spirit and the value of looking out for one another.

“Mr. Smart demonstrated true Vincentian bravery by putting his own safety aside to save the life of Mr. Kishorn Pooe. His heroism is an inspiration to us all, and it is only fitting that the nation shows gratitude for his quick action and remarkable courage, he braved the waves of the Atlantic Ocean!” Hon. Caesar said.

The Government remains committed to highlighting and honouring citizens who contribute positively to their communities and safeguard the lives of others.