Taiwan provides ambulance, other medical supplies

TAIWAN DONATES NEW AMBULANCE AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

The Republic of China on Taiwan handed over an ambulance, approximately 300 wheelchairs, Walkers, and other medical equipment and supplies to the Ministry of Health recently.

According to Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Fiona Fan, the donation demonstrates Taiwan’s continued commitment to empowering St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s (SVG) health sector. The handing over took place during the closing ceremony of the Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project on Friday.

Ambassador Fan said she hoped the Project will integrate seamlessly into SVG’s health system.

The Project included training and empowerment sessions for over 200 Police Officers in natural disaster response, two (2) Laboratory Technicians also received specialised training and (16) Emergency Medical Technician trainers received training in Taiwan — all geared towards fostering a culture of risk reduction in the health system.

Ambassador Fan also acknowledged the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their unwavering support to Taiwan in their quest towards democracy. She noted that the medical partnership paves the way for a more prosperous future for both countries.