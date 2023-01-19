St Vincent Girl Guides holds enrollment and awards ceremony

30 more Girl Guides enrolled in the Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The No.1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company hosted its annual Enrollment and Awards Ceremony last Friday, 13th January 2023 at the La Vue Boutique Hotel and Beach Club. The ceremony was held under the theme “Guiding Traditions; New Beginnings” to recognise the formal acceptance of thirty (30) girls to the Girl Guiding sisterhood in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines which is a part of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts’ 10,000,000-member family in 152 countries across the world.

Among other activities, the newly enrolled girl guides, completed scores of hours completing community service projects, learning the basics about sign language and morse code, participating in several other varied outdoor activities which included but were not limited to outdoor cooking, hikes, breast cancer awareness initiatives, campaigns to end violence against women and girls, and other initiatives to help the girl guides develop their fullest potential to contribute meaningfully to the development of their country and world.

Topping the Pre-Promise Programme was Nia Forde of the Daisy Patrol who attained 100% followed by Raine Jack, Elena Abu-Eid and Jonique Forde who attained 98% on their assessments. In the various year levels, the following Girl Guides received awards for the outstanding performance:

Year 1 Osanna Sprott (37, 600 points)

Jnya Pemberton (36,600 points)

Kuba Francis (34, 250 points)

Keleisha Simmons (34,150 points)

Juliandra Sterling (33,950 points)

Year 2 Jennaya Bonadie (39,500 points)

Tyler Matthias (33,450 points)

Shazara James (29,920 points)

Naira John (27,800 points)

Natalia Olton (27,150 points)

Year 3 Jaida Jackson (51,240 points)

Kathryn Miller (48,860 points)

Leanique Balkaran (43,560 points)

Arianne Kirby (42,100 points)

Leah Nanton (36,450 points)

Year 4 Annaliese Mapp (49,500 points)

Amara Sterling (49,450 points)

Kyarra Sandy (48,960 points)

Lau Browne (47,110 points)

Kiana Bailey (46,830 points)

The official schedule of activities for the 2nd term has since commenced and the No.1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company and sister guides are preparing for the festivities for World Thinking Day 2023 under the theme “Our World Our Peaceful Future, The Environment & Peace”.