Godfrey Dublin, Legendary Vincy Musician, Passes

The iconic band TOUCH has confirmed the passing of lead vocalist and guitarist Godfrey “Freemus” Dublin on August 22nd, 2025.

Dublin, whose unmistakable voice and musical prowess defined an era of Vincy music, leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations.

Dublin was more than just a musician; he was a cultural icon whose powerful vocals brought to life some of the most memorable Road March hits in St. Vincent’s musical history.

Songs like “Move Yo Front,” “Kangaroo,” and “Taking Way Somebody Woman” became anthems that captured the spirit of Caribbean music, showcasing Dublin’s extraordinary talent and the band’s innovative sound.

TOUCH’s official Facebook post captured the profound loss, describing Dublin as more than just a band member: “His music was more than sound—it was soul. Freemus gave us rhythm, voice, and heart.”

Throughout his career, Dublin played a pivotal role in elevating TOUCH to legendary status within the Caribbean music landscape. His ability to blend traditional sounds with contemporary rhythms made the band a standout in the region’s musical evolution.

The band’s tribute eloquently expressed their grief and celebration of Dublin’s life, stating, “His legacy will live on in every note we play and every memory we hold. Rest well, Brother. You will always be part of our harmony.”

Musicians, fans, and cultural leaders across the broader Caribbean are sharing tributes, highlighting Dublin’s significant contributions to music and culture.

TOUCH’s statement serves as both a pre-eulogy and a promise—that the music and spirit of Godfrey “Freemus” Dublin will continue to inspire future generations of Caribbean musicians.