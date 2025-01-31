SVG PM worries about U.S deportees criminal history

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent has indicated that he has not been privy to any formal communication concerning the potential deportation of Vincentian nationals from the United States; nonetheless, his foremost apprehension pertains to those individuals among the deportees who possess a criminal background.

“What I’m concerned about is that when you were sending every year five, six, seven, or eight people, it is still difficult to integrate all of them back into society. Certain individuals pose significant challenges due to their unique predispositions and proclivities. But if you send in short order, 50 or 100 with certain criminal proclivities, we have a big problem with their reintegration, and my mind is on that.”

A document from the Department of Homeland Security, last revised in November 2024, indicates that St. Vincent is projected to receive 127 deportees. Nevertheless, Gonsalves has stated that the figures being circulated regarding potential deportees are not official. He expresses optimism that his government will obtain information about any deportees prior to their repatriation.

“I would want very much to have all the information on the antecedents of those who would be deported. Some of them would be good and decent people who overstayed their time just hustling, trying to make a dollar. That’s easy. You know what I mean? Because they would hustle here and make a dollar and seek gainful employment.”

“However, there are some who just want to live on the basis of criminality by choice. Rob and thief and do trafficking cocaine and other illegal narcotics and a couple who might be psychopathic. We have seen 1 or 2 who have come back, who have had that psychopathic tendency. See what that has resulted in.”

Gonsalves emphasised the necessity of adhering to established protocols regarding deportation, a sentiment that resonates with the majority of leaders across Latin America.

“First of all, any country. Any country, within the confines of its domestic law and in compliance with international law and best practices, has the authority to deny entry to individuals they deem undesirable. A country like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is obliged to receive from another country its nationals who have been deported and who, as I’ve said, were deported in accordance with your domestic processes, legal processes in accordance with international law, and best practices. If you have those conditions, they are satisfied. Clearly we have an obligation to receive our citizens”.

On Wednesday, Gonsalves elaborated that a CARICOM summit is scheduled to occur in Barbados later this month, where additional deliberations regarding the deportation may ensue.