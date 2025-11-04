ULP leader calls for vigilance against NDP sabotage

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has accused the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) of engaging in acts of political violence, including the destruction of campaign posters and billboards.

The allegations come as the country gears up for a highly contested election, with tensions running high between the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the opposition.

Speaking at a rally in Rabacca on Sunday night, Gonsalves urged supporters of his party to remain vigilant.

“They’re going about tearing down our posters. They are burning our posters. I am telling you not to do that,” Gonsalves said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a peaceful and respectful electoral process.

“We are a free and democratic people, and we are a proud people, but you have to be vigilant. And where you all see posters for the Unity Labour Party, you all have to have vigil as warriors of the Labour family and make checks from time to time.”

“You, as warriors in the Labour family, you have to protect the posters of your family. You have to protect the property of your family,” he said.

Gonsalves did not mince words when criticizing the leader of the opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday. “He is too weak. He is too indecisive. He has no creativity. He’s a fake. He’s a fake. He’s lazy. He’s weak, he’s indecisive, and he’s a fake,” Gonsalves said, questioning Friday’s ability to lead the country.

Gonsalves also expressed his disappointment that the opposition leader had not condemned the acts of vandalism.

“We will not involve ourselves in any worthlessness. Never, and we will not involve ourselves in the worthlessness, but we will defend the integrity of our electoral system so that we have a free and fair election, and when the results come in and they are counted and we form the government, we will not allow any damn foolishness to happen, none at all,” he said.