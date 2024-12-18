PM Unveils Plans for New Gun Intelligence Unit to Combat Crime

SVG TO ESTABLISH GUN INTELLIGENCE UNIT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that this country will soon establish a Gun Intelligence Unit. Speaking on radio this morning, Dr. Gonsalves said this unit will work closely with the Major Crimes Unit to tackle gun crimes. The Prime Minister added that in addition to this, even more will be done to buttress the work of law enforcement.

“I had spoken to the commissioner about us revamping what is special branch and make it more modern and intelligence driven and to work closer with the Major Crimes Unit, in relation to intelligence and criminal matters.

So, there is a whole network there which we can fine tune better…we have more vehicles to provide and more equipment in the budget, more cameras,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

A similar unit has already been established in Trinidad and Tobago. The Prime Minister also insisted that the society has a part to play in fighting crime and deterring young males from criminal activity.

He added that there is a small minority of young males who are lured into or chose to enter into illegal activities.

“By and large they are young males …who have chosen the way of violent crime because that crime is financed by the trafficking in cocaine and marijuana and weaponised with guns and bullets,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are currently engaged in a CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit’s (CGIU) Sensitization and Awareness 3-day workshop.