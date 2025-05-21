St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking at the Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebration held at Victoria Park in Kingstown on Wednesday, stated, “We are building bridges no matter what your faith.”

“Today we are building bridges between faiths and peoples and united as one in accordance with God’s plan.”

Gonsalves called on the Baptist community to have their own spiritual Baptist school of theology and look into the idea of having their own hymnal.

The nation on (May 21) commemorated Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day. St Vincent’s Parliament unanimously enacted legislation recognising May 21 as a public holiday in honour of the island’s Spiritual Baptist faith.

There are over 60 spiritual Baptist churches in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gonsalves on Wednesday paid tribute to the many leaders of the Spiritual Baptist faith, stating that while the men provided leadership, the women have been the backbone of the Spiritual Baptist faith.

“If you study carefully, you will find that the women are the backbone of the Spiritual Baptist churches across the country. It is true that the men provide leadership. But this faith, and indeed this country, will not be what it is today but for the immense contribution of the women.

“I want to recall the blessed McDonald Williams at Sion Hill – those of you who knew Pastor Free Church. That was the church that was the focal point of the resistance against colonialism after the war. And it was important for us very early in our administration to rebuild the church. To enlarge it and to build it in a manner which is dignified and respectful of its important history in the Spiritual Baptist faith in this country.”

“We have to recognise His Grace, the Archbishop from Dixon, Archbishop Percival. Dick. Then we recall the immense contribution of the father of the current archbishop. I also used to be in his home, and I have attended Saint Mary’s many times in Overland. His Grace, the Archbishop Cosmo Pompey of blessed memory. And then, of course, His Grace the Archbishop Edmund John of blessed memory”.

The colonial government on October 1, 1912, outlawed the Spiritual Baptist religion through the Shakerism Prohibition Ordinance. This made it illegal for members to practice their faith, and they suffered years of persecution.

The law was repealed on March 22, 1965, by the E. T. Joshua-led Legislative Council, which passed Ordinance Number 7 of 1965 to remove the 1912 legal ban.

However, May 21, 1951, has always been observed by members of the Spiritual Baptist Faith as their Liberation Day, following the victory of a court case where they were represented by former Premier Hon. Robert Milton Cato.