PM slams NDP’s proposals as ‘Ridiculous Gimmicks’

In an address at a Unity Labour Party (ULP) meeting in Murray Village, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves launched a scathing critique of the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) recent policy proposals, dismissing them as nothing more than desperate political maneuvers.

Gonsalves systematically deconstructed the NDP’s key proposals, including:

A $500 baby bonus

50% vehicle duty reduction for public sector workers

Proposed VAT-free days

“Instead of having a vision, the NDP has taken to trying to confuse people with gimmicks,” Gonsalves declared, highlighting the apparent impracticality of the proposed policies.

Gonsalves was particularly critical of the $500 baby bonus, calling it an insult to women.

“Imagine proposing $500 to have a child? Which world is Friday living in?” he remarked, pointing out that the National Insurance Services already provides a grant of $660, and the Ministry of National Mobilisation offers ongoing support exceeding EC$500.

Gonsalves broke down the potential financial impact of the vehicle duty reduction:

Over 4,000 public sector workers with 10+ years of service

Estimated average vehicle duty of $35,000

Potential relief of $17,500 per vehicle

Total potential cost: Approximately EC$76 million

“These are people who just think they can confuse you and promise everything just to get into power,” Gonsalves said, emphasizing the opposition’s desperation after 25 years out of power.

The prime minister framed the proposals as a “last train to San Fernando” for the opposition, highlighting the challenges of prolonged political marginalization.

He contrasted the NDP’s approach with the government’s substantive investments, such as the $80 million spent on developing the country’s internet infrastructure.

As the political debate continues, voters will likely scrutinize the feasibility and potential impact of these proposed policy initiatives, with the government maintaining a stance of critical examination and fiscal responsibility.