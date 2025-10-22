SVG PM says Trinidad support for U.S military action ‘misguided’

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has strongly condemned Trinidad and Tobago’s endorsement of recent US military operations in the Caribbean, warning of potentially devastating regional consequences.

His primary argument centers on the potential for widespread destabilization, particularly if these actions are perceived as a precursor to regime change in Venezuela.

“One state’s action should not interfere in the business of another state,” Gonsalves emphasized, highlighting the delicate geopolitical balance in the Caribbean region.

The US has claimed responsibility for a series of targeted strikes on boats allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, resulting in 32 reported fatalities, including two Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

While the US describes these as precision operations against transnational crime, Gonsalves warns that such interventions could create unexpected security challenges.

A significant point of contention is the divergence in regional responses. While Trinidad and Tobago fully endorsed the US military operation, CARICOM’s official stance reaffirms the Caribbean as a “zone of peace” and calls for peaceful dispute resolution.

Gonsalves pointedly criticized the lack of coordinated foreign policy among Caribbean states, calling for more diplomatic leadership and collaborative approaches to regional challenges.

Gonsalves’ critique represents a significant diplomatic pushback against unilateral military actions, emphasizing the need for multilateral dialogue and respect for sovereign territories.