Thousands Celebrate Gonsalves Govt’s 24 years in Power

Thousands of Unity Labour Party (ULP) supporters have gathered in Rabacca, St. Vincent, to celebrate 24 years of the party in power on the 150-square-mile island in the Eastern Caribbean.

Ralph Gonsalves, who is campaigning for a sixth term, recently announced at a party conference that the ULP intends to continue implementing its social democratic agenda in the upcoming term.

The leftist leader, affectionately known as Comrade Ralph, is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 24th-anniversary celebration later tonight.

The event will feature prominent performances from Jamaican artist Kevin Anthony ‘Sanchez’ Jackson and Grenadian performer Reno ‘Blackadan’ Yogist, alongside a diverse lineup of local talent.