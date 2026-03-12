Gonsalves prepared to face Jail in defence of the poor

St Vincent’s Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves states that while he does not want to go to jail at 80 years old, he is prepared to face that outcome if it results from him “defending poor people’s rights.”

Gonsalves on Wednesday made the statement within the context of his opposition to the current NDP government’s actions regarding land distribution. He says the government is attempting to take away land from citizens who had already received formal offer letters and, in some cases, made partial payment.

He labeled the current NDP government’s handling of land distribution as “playing with fire” and “wickedness” and accused the government of attempting to disadvantage citizens, many of whom are poor and are first-time landowners.

Gonsalves maintains that the government is a “government of laws” and that once a land offer is made by the cabinet and accepted by a citizen through payment or signature, it constitutes a binding agreement that the government has no authority to stop.

He asserts that the decision to stop accepting payments from people in areas like North Windward, San Souci, and Chester is purely for “political reasons” and represents an effort to roll back the advances made under the Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration.

To counter these actions, Gonsalves has established “people’s defense committees” with facilitators in every constituency to gather information and support affected individuals. He explicitly advises citizens to consult lawyers and take the government to the High Court to compel them to accept payments and honor the land transfers.

Gonsalves frames this issue as a fundamental struggle for the rights of the underprivileged. “I am prepared to “not flinch” in this fight, and while I don’t want to go to jail at 80 years old, I would do so if it meant defending “poor people’s rights”.

He also disputes the specific terms currently being offered, noting that the interest rate should be 2% rather than the 3% mentioned in recent letters, citing a previous cabinet decision he led to make land more affordable by capping interest payments to five years.

Gonsalves views the government’s focus on these local land issues while remaining “silent” on international matters as evidence that the NDP is functioning merely as a “local government” or a “baby play government” rather than a sovereign national authority.

He asserts that he has lived a “full life” and is not worried about harm or even his own “demise on the earth,” so he is certainly not worried about anything less than that.