SVG govt to require asset declarations from ministers

St Vincent govt to fully establish integrity commission

To improve the transparency and public trust of the St Vincent government, the administration plans to fully establish the integrity commission and require asset declarations from ministers and senior officials.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday outlined several steps for this process.

He says the government is looking at existing examples from around the region to ensure the commission is established effectively.

The administration is currently conducting a necessary assessment to determine the best way to implement these measures.

While a specific start date was not provided, the Prime Minister committed that the commission will be implemented during the current term of the government, specifically stating it would be in less than five years.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure accountability and proper assessment of how the government functions.

In addition to the integrity commission, the government has already established a rapid assessment committee to evaluate the management and value of statutory boards.