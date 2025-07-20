Gonsalves Opposes External Lottery Plan

In a bold stance against regional gambling initiatives, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has unequivocally declared that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not participate in an external lottery scheme proposed for the Caribbean region.

Gonsalves emphasized that while other Caribbean nations might consider the proposal, St. Vincent will remain steadfast in protecting its national interests. “In the year 2025, I don’t need any Americans to run my lotto,” Gonsalves stated emphatically, highlighting his government’s commitment to maintaining local control over gambling operations.

The proposed lottery, which would involve an American-led initiative with potential contributions to Cricket West Indies, has been met with strong resistance from Gonsalves who outlined several critical objections:

Potential Revenue Displacement: The PM warned that an external lottery would divert funds away from local economic channels. Technological Sovereignty: He stressed that St. Vincent currently only pays external partners (Canadian banknote) for technological support. Social Impact Concerns: Gonsalves expressed deep reservations about the addictive nature of proposed video slot machines, particularly their potential negative impact on young people.

“These machines will take the family silver and family gold,” Gonsalves warned, highlighting the potential social devastation of unregulated gambling.

The Prime Minister revealed that the proposal was not entirely new, mentioning a previous discussion with the American entrepreneur, accompanied by the late Ken Boyea. He had previously suggested the investor consider more constructive investments like establishing a factory or hotel in St. Vincent.

Gonsalves remained unapologetic about his public stance, stating, “If I’m contributing to torpedoing this proposal by speaking out, I’ll be happy. My back is broad.”