King says govt pays funds for CSEC, CXC students who can’t

“Government pays CXC/CSEC fees of students who need it” — Education Minister

St Vincent’s Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said Government has invested over 120 thousand dollars in assisting students at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) level who have difficulty paying their fees.

Minister King announced that the Government has paid the regional examining body fees totalling $124,970.25 for 419 students, noting that it’s a policy that students who are unable to pay CXC/CSEC registration and subject fees, usually have these costs paid for by government.

“Everyone in this country knows that we are deeply committed to our education revolution, and we leave no stone unturned in our effort to find the resources to support our students. …we have gathered the information, analysed the situation, applied our hearts to wisdom and formulated a common-sense approach that has thus far met the needs of our students and other stakeholders,” King told the House of Assembly.

He said that what government does, is not pay fees for all students, but instead supports the academic journey of indigent and vulnerable students.

From 2020 to 2024, government has rewarded 4,522 students for excellent academic performances to the tune of $2.24 million. ” The second is a program aimed at incentivizing excellence by rewarding all students who pass five or more subjects, including English and Math, with a $500 cash award,” King pointed out. 6 4. . . and if I was to just take a year, 2021, when the largest number of students receive the reward. The CXC fees for that year was $634,210 and the reward paid to students was $576,000,” King added.