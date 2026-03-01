Govt promises quarterly material distribution to end political timing

Nigel Stevenson, the Minister of Transport and Works, spoke extensively about infrastructure, housing, and government accountability during the recently held West St George town hall meeting. He emphasized a shift toward community-focused development and transparency.

Stevenson announced a “shift in focus” from the mega-projects favored by the previous administration to community development projects designed to enhance the quality of life in local neighborhoods.

He noted that the new government inherited about 75% of its current budget from the former administration, which limited their immediate plans.

Stevenson highlighted the importance of fixing feeder roads to revitalize agriculture, recalling his own childhood experience carrying produce on his shoulders and stating that young people should not have to face such hardships.

He detailed an allocation of approximately $4.3 to $4.5 million for small-scale needs like footpaths, steps, and wall stabilization. He further pledged that road projects would employ local contractors so that community members rather than just “big contractors” benefit financially.

Stevenson outlined two distinct housing programs: one for those affected by Hurricane Beryl and another for general housing needs and repairs. He criticized the former administration for only providing building materials just before elections and promised that under the NDP, materials would be stocked and distributed every quarter based on actual need rather than political timing.

As the minister responsible for traffic, he spoke of “revolutionizing” the transport system to include a transit-oriented system that reduces long walking distances for residents.

While he prefers private sector competition, he stated that the government would introduce a public transportation system if the private sector fails to provide adequate service.

Addressing the issue of bus drivers leaving passengers halfway to their destination, Stevenson declared this a breach of a legally binding contract. He advised residents not to pay full fare in such instances and vowed to enforce traffic laws more strictly.

Stevenson expressed concern over “leakage” in public funds and shared an anecdote about finding road crews working on a contractor’s private house instead of the public road.

He warned that “watchmen” and “checkers” must actually do their jobs, asserting that he will find new workers if the current ones are not prepared to work and insisted on a system of “honest work for honest pay”.