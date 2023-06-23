St Vincent govt will assist persons impacted by Tropical Storm Bret

St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the government will assist individuals impacted by Tropical Storm Bret’s passing.

Gonsalves announced on NBC radio on Friday morning that authorized officials will conduct an assessment.

“As always, the government will respond quickly and in the manner that all circumstances require.” The locations most affected would be in North Central and North Windward.”

So far, reports indicate that there has been damage in the Northern portion of the island.

According to NEMO, one house has been destroyed, two house roofs have been blown off, three houses have been seriously damaged, and one house has been washed away.

The electricity firm Vinlec stated that 50% of consumers in St. Vincent (SVG) were without power. Nine feeders on the mainland, according to Vinlec, are not operational.

Bequia also experienced a power outage. There have been no deaths reported.

The Barbados government has lifted the Tropical Storm Warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.