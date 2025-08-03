Government boosting Cricket in Schools! US$ 20,000 worth of equipment.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will invest approximately $20,000 USD in cricket equipment for students across its 26 secondary schools.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that this initiative complements the government’s ongoing investment in sports, particularly cricket.

He noted increased participation in regions such as North Windward and North Central Windward, where schools have demonstrated excellence in both primary and secondary school championships.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s $38 million investment in 2024 to renovate Amos Vale Stadium to international standards.

During a roundtable discussion on cricket as a public good, Gonsalves questioned the investment levels of Cricket West Indies, the regional governing body.

“Where are the resources from Cricket West Indies derived from its earnings?” Gonsalves asked. “Regarding gambling activities, are officials within Cricket West Indies involved at any level? There is a lack of transparency and a reluctance to address these questions openly. When governments seek involvement, Cricket West Indies attempts to restrict the boundaries of engagement.”

Gonsalves insisted that changes are necessary within the regional governing body for West Indies cricket to achieve long-term growth.

“Culture and sport are intertwined,” he said. “We can no longer accept a situation where a private company manages a public good without legitimacy grounded in the people.”