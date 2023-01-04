St. Vincent Government to import 50 pre-fab houses from Guyana

St Vincent to import 50 houses from Guyana to help rebuild after 2021 volcanic disaster

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is on a four-day visit to Guyana. He toured housing developments and said his country would import 50 houses from Guyana.

Gonsalves said he was impressed with Guyana’s housing programme, which is cheaper than homes in his own country and has similar finishes.

“My government has been building affordable housing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2001”.

“These prices are unquestionably lower than ours. In general, the finishes are comparable. There are responsibilities homeowners must fulfil. As an example, they can choose the ceiling they want to instal. Invariably, people add one or two rooms to their homes within two years,” Gonsalves explained.

The PM also said 50 Guyana homes would be shipped to St. Vincent. Once the houses arrive, they will replace those destroyed by the 2021 volcanic eruption, according to Gonsalves.

“The houses at DuraVilla are quite impressive. Prior to a few months ago, I had dispatched the Deputy Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with their Minister of Housing and technical personnel, said the Prime Minister.

“We are arranging to purchase and have delivered to us by the end of March fifty one-, two-, and three-bedroom houses. During the volcanic eruptions of 2021, many homes were destroyed. In addition, we are rebuilding and repairing. But this additional source of housing, for which we have the funding and everything else, would contribute to the acceleration,” said Dr. Gonsalves.